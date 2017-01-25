Letter: I marched to make America think again

I am one of millions ashamed of Donald Trump and the bamboozled voters who bought into his ugly rhetoric. So I marched in D.C. on Saturday, Jan., 21, with thanks to the Barack Obama legacy and the women who organized this uplifting event.
I walked with people of all colors of skin, all ages and social genders holding high dozens handwritten, individual signs about serious issues. I met parents with kids in tow, taking civil liberties and social justice to the streets. I met beautiful people in pink with kind messages of hope and the guts to push back on disgusting Donald.
Among legitimate issues were many signs with the theme “Listen to our Mother,” meaning Mother Earth, who has given humans our very sustenance for millennia.
For me, the march screamed in mighty unison, “Folks, this is payback time” for all the harmful prejudices against other human beings and for our ongoing disrespect for Mother Earth. Time to “buy out” of nasty politics and to uplift our mindfulness, marked by the many homemade signs that plainly stated, “Make America Think Again.”
After we are able to think clearly about serious issues, become informed and act. Call your senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott immediately about Trump’s cabinet nominees. The office recording will ask you to leave a message. Your call counts. And then maybe turn off the TV and social media for an hour and go outside and take a walk on Mother Earth.
Deborah Boots
Hilton Head Island
