Letter: Support Trump or leave

This is our country and no one, and I say no one, can take her from us — the Americans. We have to stand together and support our newly-elected president.
It has been a long time since we had someone with the guts to tell the United Nations and the other countries that we will not bow.
If you do not want to support him, then there is a plane to take you to a country that you will enjoy. But once leaving, do not, and I repeat do not, try to come back. We stand with our forefathers.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
Comments