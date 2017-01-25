Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2017 1:29 PM

Letter: Support Trump or leave

This is our country and no one, and I say no one, can take her from us — the Americans. We have to stand together and support our newly-elected president.

It has been a long time since we had someone with the guts to tell the United Nations and the other countries that we will not bow.

If you do not want to support him, then there is a plane to take you to a country that you will enjoy. But once leaving, do not, and I repeat do not, try to come back. We stand with our forefathers.

Robert E. Williams

Beaufort

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Oh, my back hurts!' What it was like to crew the Hunley

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos