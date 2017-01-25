Letter: Here’s the point of women’s march

Jan. 21, 2017: The Shout Heard Round the World.
A dear conservative friend asked me, “What’s the point?”
I was shocked that he could not hear that shout. It came not just from the women who had set the plan in motion. These millions of women were supported by men who joined women in sending a message and the children who came along to take part in history — millions of people of every shape and color and walk of life in American cities and across the globe.
They said (for those of you who didn’t get it): “We do not trust Donald Trump. Given such great power, we are afraid of how he will use it and the disasters that may result.
“We fear the changes his administration will make in health care, women’s rights (equal pay and opportunity), the coalitions we have with other nations, protections for our environment, efforts to control CO2 emissions, etc.”
Sadly, we do not believe that he has even heard “The Shout Heard Round the World” because he only listens to his own voice.
But is was a very loud shout, perhaps the loudest shout in history.
Maybe the people of our country, and the leaders in our cities, states, and other nations have heard it.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
