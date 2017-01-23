Letter: Scary insights on ‘enhanced interrogation’

James E. Mitchell, Ph.D. is the former CIA contractor who interrogated (including water boarding) Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. He has written an excellent book, “Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying to Destroy America.” After using enhanced interrogation methods on KSM, as he’s known in intelligence circles, his attitude became more open and he began to brag, demonstrating his exalted view of himself and his cause.
In Mitchell’s book, the author reports, “He (KSM) said the terror attacks were good, but the ‘practical’ way to defeat America was through immigration and by out-breeding non-Muslims. He said jihadi-minded brothers would immigrate into the United States, taking advantage of the welfare system to support themselves while they spread their jihadi message. They would wrap themselves in America’s rights and laws for protection, ratchet up acceptance of Sharia law, and then only when they were strong enough, rise and violently impose Sharia from within. He (KSM) said the brothers would relentlessly continue their attacks and the American people eventually would become so tired, so frightened and so weary of war that they would just want it to end.”
KSM also “… said the media, either on purpose or without realizing it, would promote Islam’s cause and champion tearing down the measures put in place to protect the American people after 9/11.”
“Eventually,” KSM said, “America will expose her neck to us for slaughter.”
Regardless of your views of the methods, doesn’t this sound plausible and scary?
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
