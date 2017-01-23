Letter: ACA is not the problem

It appears that many people who are waiting and hoping for the Affordable Care Act to be repealed are not aware that the reason premiums have gone up is because the health insurance companies are now saying they cannot make money because they are insuring too many people who get sick.
For-profit health insurance companies have as their first priority the ability to make money for their shareholders. President Obama included them in the plan because getting a “single payer system” in place was not politically possible. Now, the health care insurance companies are boosting premiums to make even more profit. And to keep up with these price increases, the federal government is assisting families to pay these ever-increasing costs.
Hey, Republicans … these price increases are called “free enterprise” ... which you say you love.
Health care is not the problem. For-profit health insurance companies are the problem.
Of course, the best plan for everyone is the “single payer system.” Everyone gets health care and pays for it according to their income. What could be more fair? And will this ever happen? Probably not.
It makes too much sense, it cuts out the profit motive and it ensures that everyone has access to health care. All positive results, but facing an increasingly negative Congress beholden to special interests that are not in the best interests of the American people.
When will we start to elect legislators who put us first?
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
