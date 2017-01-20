Letter: Leaders don’t do boycotts

OK, we have a suspect president, but he is our president. You elected officials need to understand that your emotions are secondary to the well-being of our nation.
You are collectively juvenile and need to learn to play together in the sandbox that we the people gave you. You are turning your back on your electorate when you should be helping this man, who by your own measure, is incapable of running the country. I can’t recall any elected officials boycotting the Obama inauguration due to birther issues.
If you elected officials would rather ignore your responsibilities in the guise of a protest, you should be ashamed! Instead of “protesting,” why not resign your lifelong lucrative position? Be truly committed.
Elected officials are role models. They represent all that is good about law. Rule of law is as sacred as the Bible. Don’t turn your back on it.
It seems strange to me that a Congressman can say that the president is bogus and that’s OK, but when the president responds in kind it is an outrage and an egregious slur against all that is holy.
Whatever happened to civil discourse, to compromise, to the willingness to listen to the opposition, if for no other reason than to understand their position? Why are we condoning and teaching the stifling of opposing views in our schools and colleges where we are supposed to be opening the minds of our youth?
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
