Letter: Don’t play into Roof’s hand

Come on, folks. Let’s get real about who’s really benefiting from all the newspaper and media attention being given to this Dylann Roof character up in Charleston. This individual, I’m sure, is probably smiling to himself as he sits in his cell, knowing this was his scheme from day one to gain national attention and notoriety for the murder of nine individuals. And in, of all possible places, a house of worship.
The death penalty has just been imposed on Roof and decent individuals will see him enjoying the next two to three years being fed, housed, clothed, and getting the rest of the full prison benefit system currently in place. No need to expand on who pays for all of this.
I’m somewhat ashamed to admit that I’m an “eye for an eye” individual ... and unfortunately cannot feel the slightest forgiveness in my heart for his kind.
My letter will solve nothing regarding this tragedy, but enough is enough, gang. There are many more newsworthy happenings in our area and the world to share the front pages of our newspapers.
Jeff Brown
Sun City Hilton Head
