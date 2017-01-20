Letter: We are the ones who will change race relations

After viewing the film “Selma” portraying the civil rights movement, I am moved to act in a public way of apology to my African-American sisters and brothers.
I want to take action, and seize the opportunity to voice my convictions. So many times we feel overwhelmed, hopeless, or helpless in making a difference. This reminds me of the popular song, “Waiting on the World to Change.” We are the ones who will change our world.
The civil rights movement took place as I grew up in Atlanta. I have vivid memories of what it was like for this race to be humiliated by laws that forced them to take the back seat in society — literally in buses, but also in voting rights, education, and the injustices of abuse by whites. I have watched documentaries and movies over the years, and have always felt sympathy for this race because of the extreme measures taken against them. I knew that these things were not right in the eyes of God.
Many times I have wanted to shout from the mountain top to those who would live by the caste system in our society: “You had nothing to do with where you were born, nor into what race you were born, nor your gender, nor your wealth or otherwise. Why do you treat others as unequal?”
There are certain inalienable rights with which the whole human race is endowed. May we come together so that our world will be changed.
Judy Shifflett
Bluffton
