Letter: School play great reflection on community

The presentation of “The Lion King Jr.” at Beaufort High School on Jan. 13 was absolutely amazing. The Beaufort Middle School and Mossy Oaks Elementary School students were very enthusiastic about their roles and really put a lot of feelings into the play.
The teacher who thanked so many people for their work without even mentioning her name was fabulous. It really touched my heart that she thanked her husband and family. Sharing proceeds with a school in Kenya was just icing on the cake.
I cannot imagine how many hours were spent in the preparation of the masks and costumes and practice for the presentation. It is so wonderful to see all the schools in the county working together for the benefit of the students and community.
Two sisters and I drove 700 miles to see the play and it was well worth the trip. (Sure, I had a granddaughter, Elizabeth Livesay, in the play! Her appearance only added to our enjoyment.) We truly enjoy our trips to your beautiful county.
Myma Livesay
Church Hill, Tenn.
