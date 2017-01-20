Letter: Helping to foster the beloved community

Hilton Head Island’s MLK Jr. Celebration Planning Committee was pleased to be able to schedule some new and exciting changes/additions to its schedule this year.
The League of Women Voters forum, “Building the Beloved Community: A Discussion on Race Relations,” on Jan. 11 was a timely lead in to the MLK weekend. An ecumenical community worship service at Congregation Beth Yam was planned and organized by three local black clergy and the rabbi. The shabbat service was expanded to include a homily by each of the clergy, connecting the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. to the prescribed Torah reading of the day, and there was music by four choirs. One experienced a palpable sense of community among those gathered.
The MLK Community Service Day on Saturday morning resulted in the completion of the clean-up of a native islander cemetery within a gated community off Marshland Road that had been initiated by community members.
The MLK March and Memorial Program on Monday more clearly looked like a beloved community with the welcome addition of many local Latino residents. They came to march, dance, sing and raise the community awareness of the plight, dreams and goals of many immigrants in our community.
The essay contest winners described how Hurricane Matthew fostered compassionate actions and feelings among island residents that were characteristic of a beloved community.
The committee hopes that all who attended the events were reminded of the life and legacy of Dr. King and will move forward trying to live out his dream in the life of our island.
Jenifer Gajdalo
President
MLK Jr. Celebration Planning Committee
Hilton Head Island
