Letter: A plea for civility

Sadly, there’s a surplus of incivility in our public discourse.
Culprits exist among people of all political leanings.
None of us, whether average citizens or elected officials, is without flaws. But belittling and berating others’ views and styles is uncivil, and just as importantly, counterproductive.
Total agreement realistically may be unachievable, but the likelihood of some agreement surely would be enhanced with greater use of civil language and a respectful tone.
Please, let’s all emphasize the positive dimensions of good citizenry and patriotism, which are not just that we’re entitled to speak out but that we do so in a civil manner.
Bob and Gretchen Gregory
Hilton Head Island
