Letter: Now is the time for bipartisanship

In 2009 and 2010 Obama saw a chance to use the Democratic majorities in Congress to get his health agenda done. He went “all in” on the Affordable Care Act. He knew that by the 2010 mid-terms, America’s reaction would kick in and he would not have a majority again, at least for two years. And, of course, he never did again.
So, now the GOP finds itself in this position. What will it choose as its greatest good?
If Republicans actually used some real leadership, they would figure out how to get some Democratic support and pass real change legislation with some bipartisan support with veto-proof margins. They certainly don’t want to be beholden to Donald Trump’s veto pen.
In fact, I’ve often wondered what would happen if a new president announced to Congress: “I will execute the laws of the USA faithfully and will consult intensively with you. Write and pass a budget, write and pass tax reforms — but with veto-proof, bipartisan majorities.”
This might force Congress to dispense with parochialism, elitism, religious tests, racism and coercive government. The president would have to make some exceptions in the real world. But now is the time for Congress to lead the government by writing legislation that at least a significant number of Democrats can support.
Don’t make the mistake of ramming legislation through on strict party-line votes. Otherwise, in a few years, the Democrats will be unwinding the Republican’s excessively partisan works. We don’t have the time to waste.
Steve Dickler
Hilton Head Island
Comments