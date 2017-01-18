Letter: Hollywood ‘stars’ part of the problem

I am concerned about the divisiveness in the country, as I’m sure everyone is. We can only hope that there is a leader on the horizon who will actually achieve unity, but I’m not very optimistic. Certainly, the last eight years have been a great disappointment, and that is not just my opinion.
Of course, the “stars” in Hollywood have not been willing to give the next president even a sliver of a chance, and so, to shut up their irrelevant, hypocritical, vitriolic mouths, I really hope he does well. I am not a fan of Donald Trump, as I was not of Barack Obama.
The only stars I know of are in the sky, and to use that term to describe them is bogus. If it weren’t for the amazing technological advances in movie-making, the great majority of them would be unemployable. The special effects are truly mind boggling and if weren’t for them, the “stars” would turn into meteors. I’ve seen about three movies in the last 10 years, and that was because of the special effects, such as in “Jurassic Park.” Certainly there was no great acting in it.
So I view their observations as sour grapes because, whether they know it or not, their efforts to push their candidate to win the election actually hurt her chances. Funny how they don’t admit that.
The next four years will be interesting, to say the least, but I certainly hope they turn out to be positive. I am cautiously optimistic — very cautiously.
Wally Slate
Sun City Hilton Head
