Letter: Hilton Head mayor wrong

Several weeks ago, Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett spoke at a religious service I attended. In part, he talked about politics. He didn’t like something President Obama had done. As a guest in a house of worship, talking politics is totally inappropriate.
He failed to mention the president’s position was that of every president for the last four decades. It is insulting to think the mayor believed all in the congregation agreed with him. The mayor was wrong.
Now I read he has no sense of transparency. He somehow thinks it’s unimportant to inform citizens of his ties with those who might influence the way he votes. It was a surprising article to read.
I am new to the island. I don’t know the particulars of local politics. But I do know politics. One can only conclude that this is Bennett’s last term as mayor.
David Schuman
Hilton Head Island
