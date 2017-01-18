Letter: Uproar on hacking absurdly naive

The Democratic indignation over Russian email hacking is absurdly naive.
Doesn’t anyone remember when the U.S. submarine USS Halibut secretly recorded Russian Navy messages throughout the 1970s from an underwater cable in the Sea of Okhotsk? How about the Wikileak revelation that the U.S. was monitoring phone messages of German Chancellor Angela Merkel that resulted in the expulsion of a top CIA official from Germany in 2014?
Right now, the U.S. is probably hacking emails from Russia, China, N. Korea, Iran and every other country that might be a threat to our security. And why wouldn’t we?
Contrary to the famous quotation of former Secretary of State Henry L. Stimson, sometimes it is expedient for one gentleman to read the mail of another.
Henry Grenesko
Sun City Hilton Head
