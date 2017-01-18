Letter: Six months and no county financial report

Beaufort County is doing it again. I recently wanted to study the annual audited reports of Beaufort County and the Beaufort County School District. I had no problem getting the school district report on its website, but could not find any report for the county.
The county’s fiscal year closed on June 30. It is more than six months later and still no report. Next week, major corporation reports will begin appearing for the year ended Dec. 31 — just a few days after their close. Why does it take our county more than six months?
A future letter to the editor will point out the total shortcomings of county interim financial reports or the complete lack thereof. Doesn’t the County Council set policy?
Jim Bequette
St. Helena Island
