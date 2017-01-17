Letter: Trump makes unity difficult

As we approach Inauguration Day, Americans should be coming together to celebrate our democracy and peaceful handover of power. But we are not. Many of us are finding it hard to “come together” and “just move forward” because of our president-elect.
It’s OK to have different politics. It’s not OK to: mock disabled people and veterans and a Gold Star family, advocate for war crimes, bully, support racism, and blatant disrespect for women. It’s not OK to lie and tweet with the temperament of a 6 year old. It’s not OK to ignore facts and intelligence reports.
What we need is a president to unite us and serve all Americans. I hope that is the direction this president will take, but I will remain vigilant and informed and make my voice heard if not.
Ann C. Shippy
Hilton Head Island
Comments