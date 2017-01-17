Letter: Mount Calvary appreciates support

The Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church family and the family of the late Rev. Benjamin Williams wish to convey our sincerest appreciation for the prayers and support during Rev. Williams’ recent passing.
We are blessed to have friends and are thankful for all that everyone did to assist us through this difficult period. We are grateful for the cards, visits, resolutions, and condolences that continue to flow in.
While our family experienced the loss of a great and generous leader who literally touched thousands of lives, we received an abundance of love, friendship and hope.
Our deepest appreciation to the Rev. Bill McCutchen and the Hilton Head Presbyterian Church for opening its church for the Rev. Williams’ Celebration of Life service; to the Rev. Kenneth Doe of Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island for his guidance; and to our assistant pastor, the Rev. Dr. Deonia Simmons, for his leadership.
To all of our friends in ministry, you filled our hearts with comfort and joy with your presence and support. We want to let each of you know — ministers, deacons, friends, family and other acquaintances — that your kindness will always be remembered.
The Rev. Williams worked tirelessly to bring people together and to introduce them to Jesus Christ. He reached across different faiths and beliefs to bridge gaps and find common ground. Young people — regardless of where he encountered them — captured his heart and he wanted to see them succeed and develop a strong Christian foundation.
We appreciate your prayers and support.
Gloria S. Murray
Church administrator
Hilton Head Island
