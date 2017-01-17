Letter: Tree issues only beginning

This is just the beginning, folks. A few trees have already fallen, and the party is not over by a long shot.
If you are riding around Hilton Head Island, look up in the canopies of the trees. You see dead limbs and branches and trees themselves ready to fall.
I hope our fearless leaders pay attention.
With the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing fast approaching, the last thing we need is some tourist getting hurt or, God forbid, something worse.
It’s nice to look at these trees, but there is nothing worse then a tree that can destroy property or hurt someone. To me, instead of looking to keep trees, they should take down the trees that are in a precarious state, unless they feel that the life of a tree is better then a human life.
I’ve been on the island for more then 20 years and in that time we have had four storms of the century. It’s going to happen again. Maybe not with the thrust of Hurricane Mathew, but high winds will make sure all the trees will pay.
I do have a solution: No tree on the island should be over 20 feet tall. And any tree that is removed should be replaced with a tree with roots that go straight into the ground instead of sideways. Every home owner and business owner on the island spent thousands to get their places in shape. Can you imagine doing this again? And some will, very soon.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
