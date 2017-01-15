Letter: Start now to elect Democrats in 2018

The president-elect of the United States is a schoolyard bully. The world looks at him as a joke, but a scary one that could put the world in peril.
They can’t believe we could elect a childish clown who can’t take the least criticism.
He is so delusional as to believe he won with a mandate, even though he got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton.
After two years of Republican rollbacks, the Democrats will have to step in again to get our country back on the right track. The miners and factory workers will realize they have been misled, and seniors will have to fight hard to keep their benefits.
We must start now to elect Democrats in 2018 and begin to overturn two years of disastrous legislation that has already begun. If you don’t vote, don’t protest.
Gail Chirichetti
Bluffton
