Letter: Trump disconnected from middle class

Affordable Care Act is a failure?
The ACA goal was to increase the number of people with health insurance. We have the lowest number of uninsured ever, meaning it is a success.
The rhetoric is that “it is too expensive.” That is why only 20-plus million people have signed up, huh?
All the complaints ignore the point that without ACA, these people would have nothing.
Any insurance cost is driven by the “experience rate.” That is a result of the ratio of healthy to less healthy insureds. Millennials didn’t sign up because they can’t afford it. Not because it is too expensive, but because they are carrying so much college debt and other expenses and they can’t afford health insurance. Rent is approaching 40 percent of their income. When I was 21, it was 15 percent.
Look at the cost of cars and insurance. My 25-year-old could not buy a new car because the insurance was $182 per month, with no tickets and no accidents. You will experience the same problem.
How are you going to fix that root problem?
Recent reports state that raising a child to age 18 costs about $233,000. That’s without the $100,000-plus undergraduate education factored in. Does it suddenly fall from the sky?
Donald Trump is completely disconnected from the middle class. When he kills Obamacare, my child will no longer have health insurance. Thanks a bunch. Yesterday, he was Mr. Extortable (think Russians). Today, he is Mr. Self Absorbed. Stop tweeting, and pay attention to we peons.
Mitch Hubelbank
Bluffton
