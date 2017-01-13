Letter: Obama shameless on Gitmo release

As President Barack Obama departs the White House how unbelievable it was to see him salute and bid farewell to a contingent of our military warriors in Washington and to tell them how proud he was to have been their commander in chief.
On that same day, he released from Gitmo at least four terrorists dedicated to killing American troops. It is known that a minimum of 35 percent of these released detainees have again joined the terrorist ranks. These are the same terrorists that have sent American troops home in flag-draped caskets.
This president has no shame — only ego and arrogance. But then he is “protecting” his legacy.
David Schofield
Hilton Head Island
