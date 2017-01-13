Letter: Taxes only one part of Sun City cost equation

In 1995, Del Webb opened Sun City Hilton Head, its first flagship active-adult community east of the Mississippi River. Twenty-two years later, we have nearly 8,000 completed homes, more than 15,000 residents and unmeasurable excitement for the future.
We have residents from nearly every state who want to live in this picturesque coastal setting. One of the main reasons they become residents is because of the low cost of living.
I talk to hundreds of retirees each year, many who are relocating from expensive Northeastern cities. One thing I can say is that they all thoughtfully plan their retirement. They look at their personal interests, their financials, and they ask questions to ensure they make educated decisions.
Many have heard that the taxes are higher in Jasper County, as recently reported in your newspaper. Well, the numbers are closer than you think and Del Webb shares that information with interested buyers and its homeowners.
Actually, living in Jasper County has lower operating costs when looking at the total financial package, which includes lower homeowners’ insurance rates; substantial discounts on landscape maintenance; and energy-bill cost savings every month with the energy-efficiency home package.
Taxes are just one part of the equation when making a buying decision. Before making far-reaching conclusions, take time to compare your options when deciding to live in Sun City Hilton Head.
Carter S. Faucette
General sales manager
Sun City Hilton Head
Comments