Letter: Include Medicaid in the reform

In all the discussions concerning replacement of the Affordable Care Act, there is no mention made of eliminating Medicaid.
Half of the ACA enrollees are on Medicaid.
Reimbursement rates to doctors and hospitals under Medicaid are inadequate.
Why have second-rate Medicaid at all?
If the replacement programs provide financial support through tax credits to fund Health Savings Accounts and purchase of insurance policies, why not use the existing earned income tax credit and other safety-net programs to fund the same for the existing Medicaid recipients?
Dr. Alfred M. Cohen
Hilton Head Island
