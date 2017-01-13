Letter: Healthcare problem here to stay

With the political air so thick in Washington with Republican victory-babble and Democratic whining and crying foul, no one seems to notice that President Obama has indeed affirmed his legacy in the annals of federal overreach.
His signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act, has in effect established yet another massive federal program that shall remain and be funded by unborn generations.
Plus, Obama has defined and affirmed the agenda: national healthcare. It is here to stay. Some voters like it; some do not.
President-elect Donald Trump along with the Republican House and Senate are saying that only “elements” of the program need repeal and that major components can be “fixed.” This won’t be easy, but they are actively working to modify and continue a program passed into law entirely by Democrats. Unbelievable.
Wake up, Democrats. You won. Our country now and forevermore will provide a national healthcare program. Stop whining. Just proclaim victory and go on.
Don Fortney
Sun City Hilton Head
