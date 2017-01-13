Letter: Speak out, while you still can

Here’s what it comes down to, friends, neighbors.
Very soon this country will have a psychologically troubled, morally and ethically impaired chief executive installed in the nation’s Capitol. This will happen because the country already suffers a totalitarian-prone Congress run by the Republican Party, which has abandoned its responsibilities as an organization with the moral duty to guide the nation for all the nation’s sake. They will not call for action to prevent Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency because it is not in their party’s best interests to do so. To blazes with the nation’s best interest.
So, here is the only thing left to do for those of us who can still recognize the reality of the situation we face. Call your elected representatives. Call all of them ... members of Congress, state senators and representatives, mayors, city/county council representatives, school board members, sheriff, treasurer, planning board members, dog catchers.
Call them all (no emails) and let them know that you are fed up with how you are being represented at all government levels. Let them know that you are aware that they think of you as uninformed rather than informed and prefer you that way. Let them know that they need to start representing your interests, not the interests of their largest campaign-fund donors.
Do these things while you still can, because, otherwise, the Trumps and McConnells and Ryans will quickly relieve you of your ability to participate in what’s still standing on the shaky foundations of our “democracy.”
Bernie Ragsdale
Lady’s Island
Comments