Letter: Time to let your voice be heard

When my husband and I were in Amsterdam in April, I was made aware of, and sobered by, the issues that brought Hitler to power: the move to the extreme right, immigration, and racism. My worry is that our country, as well as much of Europe, is moving in that same direction today. We must take steps to prevent a Fourth Reich.
Our politics have been too extreme for a long time. The far left and the extreme right have led to a non-functioning Congress, a fractured Republican Party, and a fractured society.
There was a time in America when parties were made up of honorable men and women of integrity working together for the common good. Clearly, we must restore the Republican Party to its former glory. Clearly, we must reform and strengthen the Democratic Party.
We need campaign finance reform. Get money out of politics. Let us find leaders interested in us rather than financial benefits for themselves. Our representatives shouldn’t profit disproportionately to the people they represent. Their work schedules, vacations, and benefits should reflect their constituents.
My hope is that we’ll never have candidates for president like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump — ever again. I voted against, rather than for, a candidate.
I am going to try to support leaders whom we can bring to Washington and be proud of. We have a responsibility to be part of the change I believe our country desperately needs.
Join me in supporting the Washington Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Make your voice heard.
Diana Lobrano
St. Helena Island
