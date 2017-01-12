Letter: Obama stabs Israel in the back

President Barack Obama’s legacy will forever include the betrayal of one of our strongest allies. He’s leaving office with his tail between his legs after a stab in the back to those without whode assistance the U.S. would never have ended World War II as quickly and decisively as we did, potentially saving thousands of lives of American GI’s.
Yes, I voted for him, twice. And I now feel ashamed for having done so. Not that there was much choice, in my opinion.
The state of Israel is our one and only unquestionable strong point of American support in the Middle East. And what Obama pulled off is inexcusable. I don’t know Hillary Clinton’s take on the subject, but President-elect Donald Trump has the right slant on this one, even if on nothing else. There is no doubt in my mind that this action will follow Obama for the rest of his days.
Len Cyrlin
Bluffton
