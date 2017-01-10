Letter: Jumping to conclusions on cyberwarfare

The American people are witnessing the same processes that led to the Iraq war being played out today concerning cyberwarfare.
There are American officials with the mentality of, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”’ Others, like Sen. Amy Klobuchar and reporter John King, make pleas for their cause like, “There are intelligence agents out there who put their lives at risk.” As for Sen. Claire McCaskill at the intelligence hearings, her diamond ring was more impressive than her words. I hope the jobless were watching.
Most Americans are aware of the risks some intelligence agents take and are grateful for their courage and dedication to our country. But there are men and women who died and who suffered terrible injuries in the Iraq war due to questionable intelligence and those who took advantage of it.
Intelligence information is not infallible. Americans must wait for President-elect Donald Trump’s firsthand assessment after the intelligence briefings, and not to those mentioned above, and certainly not to those media experts trying to outdo each other in stupidity.
Robert Pielli
Hilton Head Island
