Letter: It’s call news, not a vendetta

A recent letter about the bashing of the school board and superintendent by an overzealous newspaper, that then commends the teachers and students, was a clear bait and switch tactic.
Let’s review:
Superintendent Jeff Moss changed nepotism rules.
He created a new job for innovation.
The superintendent’s wife applied for this new position. Guess what? Surprise, surprise, she was hired (go figure).
Beaufort County citizens found out from the newspaper and started to wake up to this travesty.
The superintendent’s wife resigns from the new position (why, if it was on the up and up?).
The board chairman resigns over the issue, and then comes the new chairman who states that Moss did nothing wrong.
A new nepotism rule was written by the superintendent and approved by the dysfunctional board. The majority of this board feels that Moss did nothing wrong.
Two citizens file complaints with the state ethics commission, which felt there was enough merit to hold a hearing. In a plea agreement, Moss admits to two counts and must pay a fine.
He apologies to the school board.
The majority of the board gives him a glowing review.
The board approves a $33,000 bonus for him.
Citizens vote down two bond requests for our hard-earned money for this dysfunctional board to help Moss’s spending spree.
And the newspaper has a vendetta against the school board and Moss?
The newspaper has a responsibility to report the facts, and if not correct, to be called out on them.
I see nothing in the letter saying the latter.
Frank Martin Jr.
Beaufort
