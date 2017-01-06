Letter: Russians didn’t write the deplorable Democratic emails

The popular narrative almost unanimously embraced by the media and the political class is that the Russians hacked the presidential election. It is a distorted message.
There is no evidence the Russians hacked any election system or any election apparatus. When pressed to clarify, the Obama administration admits this truth.
In reality, the Russians hacked the emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta. The emails revealed a Democratic Party with leadership of despicable values.
If the the Russian hacks revealed benign information illustrating that the Democratic Party and the party’s nominee were moral, ethical and virtuous, there would be no claims of the Russians stealing the election. Instead, the emails made us aware of the moral depravity of Democratic leaders. The Russians didn’t create the email content. The electorate was left with the understanding that those who referred to us as “deplorable” were in fact, uh, deplorable.
The Russians deserve the ire of the U.S. and it is about time for the president to deliver the consequences for their numerous deplorable actions. They apparently hacked emails, but they did not falsify the emails’ content that swayed the election.
Eventually, smart Democrats will own up to their blighted leadership that hacked the election from them for Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Russians are a convenient proxy.
Myron Martin
Hilton Head Island
