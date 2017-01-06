Letter: Criticism of Trump shows chutzpah

One thing I have to credit Chuckie Schumer for. He sure has a lot of chutzpah.
He is criticizing Donald Trump for not announcing the details of a plan for replacing Obamacare, aka the Unaffordable Care Act.
Our president lied repeatedly about the act and had to bribe some Democratic members of Congress to get them to vote for it.
President-elect Trump is not even in office yet and he is under constant criticism for what he might do. Almost all of the Democrats in Congress voted for the act without even reading it and with no idea what was in it. Even the Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”
It takes a lot of gall for someone who voted for a bill without knowing what is in it to the complain about a bill that hasn’t been proposed yet by a person who is not yet in office.
Chuck Fullmer
Sun City Hilton Head
Comments