Letter: Support and trust the school board

If Tom Hatfield and I can agree on some issues, there may be hope for the nation. For a second time, I agree with him; this time it concerns Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss and the newspaper’s apparent vendetta against him.
For more than a year we have been subjected to a witch hunt of attacks in the paper, including direct jabs at the Beaufort County Board of Education and its individual members. Their contact information has been published repeatedly with entreaties to the public that they intercede to influence their decision-making.
This shows no confidence in the voters of Beaufort County who elect school board members from their communities whom they know and trust. We, the public, feel that the board members are more knowledgeable than we are and are privy to more complete details about the superintendent and his work in our school system. We also agree that negotiations often must be hammered out behind closed doors where members may speak their mind without fear of attack in the public forum.
The newspaper seems to feel that it can run our 22,000-student school system better than our elected officials are doing along with the talented employees whom they have hired. Most recently, a column stated that perfection was easy, then listed 11 different measures the writer felt would make everything work better.
I hope that the school board continues to support its hard-working employees in the classrooms and in the board rooms. The results show continued improvement for our children.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
