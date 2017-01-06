Letter: Clemson tactics cost them a fan

What in the name of Jerry Sandusky is going on with the Clemson football program?
Instead of basking in the glow of reaching the college football finals, all the talk has been about the game clip showing Tigers sexually molesting an Ohio State player on the field. To make it worse, the defensive captain says they have done it all year long, and that he sees nothing wrong with it.
To voice that opinion, you just know that someone on the coaching staff has condoned the practice of sticking fingers into an opponent’s nether regions, and is perfectly fine with these actions. You would think that if a coach did that to a player, he might spend significant time in jail as well as lose his job. It should be the same for the players.
I doubt head coach Dabo Swinney will do anything significant to the transgressors, to teach them to be men instead of adolescents, since a year-long film review might require him to suspend the whole team.
I was going to cheer on Clemson, but to be honest, I just can’t do it now. And I would certainly advise anyone getting close to this program to be careful, very careful. Absolutely disgusting!
Frank Marcinkoski
Bluffton
Comments