Letter: On populism and socialism

I take issue with a recent disgusting column by Paul Krugman, a socialist/progressive writer for The New York Times.
I quote from that column: “Authoritarians with an animus against ethnic minorities are on the march across the Western world. They control governments in Hungary and Poland, and will soon take power in America.”
This is patently false. Hungary and Poland have restricted their borders in order to protect their citizens from terrorists. Maybe Germany is wishing it had done the same.
The word “authoritarian” has now joined the socialist/progressives’ lexicon as a way to foster their cause.
Krugman continues, “They’re organizing across borders: Austria’s Freedom Party, founded by former Nazis ...” And then his most arrogant statement: “Many reporters are using the term ‘populist,’ which seems both inadequate and misleading. I guess racism can be considered populism in the sense that it represents the views of non-elite people.”
A favorite deception of the Democrat/left is to invoke the Nazis and racism when they are desperate, and that is intellectually dishonest.
Socialism was described by Winston Churchill as “the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” And he said, “The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
Someone should tell Mr. Krugman.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
