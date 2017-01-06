Letter: New year brings same old problem

We entered and exited 2016 with the issue of Superintendent Jeff Moss still causing considerable unrest throughout the Beaufort County. Unfortunately, the majority of the school board has failed to respond to their constituents in the resolution of this situation.
As we now enter 2017, the superintendent’s and board’s actions will continue to be seen through the prism of Moss’s nepotism/hiring issue. Certainly, taxpayers, employees and students should be able to look at the leader of the system with pride and to trust that his actions are not motivated by personal greed. Unfortunately, that is not the case and the board needs to once and for all resolve this issue.
Certainly, there are equally competent candidates for the superintendent’s position who could be counted on to display ethical behavior.
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City Hilton Head
