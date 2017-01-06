Letter: Battery Creek rises to challenge

A year ago, my American teenage son and I were preparing for a major transition: my son’s first time living in America. We were in the process of moving from Yokosuka, Japan to Beaufort. One of our challenging priorities was finding the right high school for my son.
We did online research and talked to his assistant principal and teachers in Japan who used to live in Beaufort. My son and I agreed on a school, but online data seemed to conflict with my expectations. We continued our search and agreed on Battery Creek High School.
Upon our arrival, we grew concerned about a news article listing the school as a top-10 crime area. I considered what Principal Ed Burnes said about the number of offenders vs. the number of offenses. I prayed and trusted that things would go well.
My son and I are pleased with our decision to be part of the “Creek” family. He continues to take rigorous, career-oriented courses, including aviation and JROTC courses. I appreciate how the teachers set high expectations and challenge my son to meet those expectations. My son is involved with athletics and has coaches, trainers and teammates who treat him like family. Coaches push my son to be a well-rounded, scholarly athlete. I enjoy attending School Improvement Council meetings and listening to students, teachers, parents, and administrators voice strengths, concerns, and ways to improve continuously. Overall, my son and I are happy with the Creek.
Lisa Musgrove
Beaufort
