Letter: Now comes the name-calling and fear-mongering

The election is over, but Democrats are unable to concede that Donald Trump won, and diehards are starting with lies, name-calling and fear-mongering.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow. When Obama won, I was very upset but wished he succeeded for the betterment of our country. Unfortunately, he was a dismal failure.
Hillary Clinton lost because she didn’t expound new ideas, she was being investigated by the FBI, and her platform consisted of the same tired Democratic ideas of Obama and Bernie Sanders: raise taxes for giveaways. Also, she thought she should win because she was a woman and it was her turn.
She called Trump every name imaginable. She called his supporters a basket of deplorables: racists, sexists, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamaphobic.
A recent letter called Trump a con artist, racist and bigot and called his supporters racists and bigots. The letter was wrong about repealing and replacing Obamacare until 2018, as this will happen in the first 100 days. Another letter is wrong about the number of jobs saved by Trump negotiating with Carrier (note, Sprint is returning 5,000 jobs and Ford is canceling plans to build a plant in Mexico).
The letter claims Trump plans to change Medicare and Social Security, which would cause the writer to die. There are no plans to change these programs, and if there were, it would only apply to individuals under 50. The wall will be built on our southern border, but naturally won’t extend over the high mountains and rivers as these are natural barriers.
Lee Sgroi
Bluffton
