Letter: Cabinetmaker adds to Lowcountry

On Dec. 25 you featured an article about a cabinet that is new to the Lowcountry Presbyterian Church. The cabinet is housing a Holocaust Torah and a family heirloom Bible. You had a lovely photo of the cabinet and several quotes from the Rev. Chris Herrin of Lowountry Presbyterian and Deena Chontow, president of Temple Oseh Shalom.
The missing item is the name of the person who designed and built the beautiful cabinet. His name is Marty Levinson and he created this wonderful piece of furniture in his garage in Sun City and donated many of the components along with his time and talent. I want to thank him for the energy and resources it took to create such an excellent addition to the Lowcountry.
Elaine Lust
Moss Creek
