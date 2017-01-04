Letter: Mayor’s priorities defy reality

I’m surprised at what Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett sees as the town’s priorities for this year. It seems he’s forgotten what you learn at your parents’ knee, that “you can’t spend a buck twice.”
In 2017, we have large costs — outsourced, staffing, administrative, etc. — due to Hurricane Matthew. Plus voters soundly rejected the county’s 1 percent sales tax proposal in part, per the Packet, because it included a potential arts venue that may be a frivolous expenditure.
In other words, 2017 is a year where we need solid performance, not promises. Lots of blocking and tackling, not pie in the sky.
Where is Town Council on this? Why don’t they press our “it’s only a part-time job” mayor to put aside his particular personality issue and get focused on having a team that delivers what the voters deserve?
Frank Mangan
Hilton Head Island
