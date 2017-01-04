Letter: Melania will grace White House just fine

What cheap shots to juice up a thoughtful column (“One day someone will mail the absolute final thank-you note,” David Lauderdale, Dec. 30, 2016). Tom Friedman in his recent book explains it better. We might be “communicating” more but less thoughtfully, worldly and profoundly.
Try getting on the same wavelength with your grandchildren. Insulting the new first lady and a hundred years of social/gender change to “bra-burning” leaves me flat and ruins his other sanguine observations about thank-you notes. And we don’t need access to a private archive of Jack, Hillary, Bill, or Wiener’s graphic pictures, or Mary Todd Lincoln for that matter.
Most Americans don’t understand the cultural and historical effects of an upbringing in Slovakia from Slovenia, or Marshal Tito from that Georgian expat Joseph Stalin. The name of the game now is diversity.
I would ask David Lauderdale how many businesses he has started and how many languages he speaks. Melania, I’m sure, will grace the halls of the White House as much as Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird, Barbara, and Michelle.
Jim Holtaway
Hilton Head Island
