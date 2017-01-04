Letter: Jab at Melania not in good taste

The maven of good taste, Emily Post, would have never approved of the gratuitous jab David Lauderdale threw toward the incoming first lady in his column of Dec. 30, 2016. I am fairly certain that his mother would have also had a few words of advice for him on this subject.
All in all, just because one can write something, it does not follow that one should — especially as the subject of this particular first lady had absolutely nothing to do with anything else in what otherwise was an enjoyable piece. I end by thanking you for your attention.
Susan Dickson
St. Helena Island
