Letter: Measure Moss on his outcomes

Enough already. For nearly a year the citizens of Beaufort County have been bombarded with stories about the misdeeds of our superintendent of education, Jeffrey Moss, and the ineffectiveness of some of the members of the Beaufort County Board of Education.
As much as the media believes that they have the right to know everything, a closed session should be just that.
Just to set the record straight, there is no proof that Moss changed the nepotism rule just so his wife could be considered for a job.
In fact, the change was desperately needed because the old rule eliminated some very well-qualified people from working for the district. Yes, he did err in not reporting the circumstances and was required to pay a small fine for doing so.
However, he has never been proven guilty of anything else.
For more than 20 years, Beaufort County has had a terrible record of educating our children. (And no fault to the excellent teachers.) Finally, we have a superintendent, who with his staff, has the experience and wisdom to improve the education of our children.
Whatever personal reasons that the newspaper and others have against Moss, may we please just stop and let him continue with his excellent leadership? Measure Moss on outcomes and not personal reasons.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
Comments