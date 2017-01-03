Letter: Can we impeach school board members?

Fellow citizens of Beaufort County: It is getting ridiculous every other week (sometimes weekly) that the school board is in the news because the chairman is holding fellow board members to task for telling us — the voters — what is going on at board meetings whether in executive session or open meetings.
Yes, personnel matters that are private (disputable) do not need to be revealed, but open government is what we have in the U.S. and South Carolina.
I’m disgusted with the actions of some board members and we need to know if there is a way that school board members can be impeached. I know it’s harsh, but the citizenry of Beaufort County do not need to be embarrassed by this dysfunctional board.
The chairman and her cronies try to quell other board members for speaking for their constituents. This board appears to be working for the superintendent instead of the other way around. I urge the newspaper to research impeachment and let us know if there is a process. I thank you.
Frank Martin Jr.
Beaufort
