Letter: We all lost in this election

For the past 13 years, my husband, Philip Wolfe, has written many letters to your paper, expressing a viewpoint that is not shared by many of your readers. His letters are always fact-checked and reasonable, with no name calling or vitriol. Over these years he has received several private responses, always respectful while disagreeing, and he has even become friendly with some of these courteous and thoughtful critics. There’s always room for discussion of differing opinions.
Recently, he wrote another reasoned letter to editor, quoting constitutional law as it relates to Donald Trump’s financial entanglements. In a short time, he received, at our home in Sun City, one threatening phone call (“I know where you live”) and two rabid, name-calling and definitely venomous letters.
What is happening in this country? Is this a barometer of things to come, where an opposing viewpoint is not to be tolerated?
Both letters ended with the sentiment, “You lost. Get over it.” I seem to remember fervid and fanatical reaction from these same people both times President Barack Obama was elected, and they “lost.”
This time, however, as a result of this last election, we all lost.
Edith A. Wolfe
Sun City Hilton Head
