Letter: Democrats in unhealthy denial

If Democrats can get past their meltdown (Vladimir Putin didn’t author Democratic National Committee emails, James Comey declined to pursue charges against Hillary Clinton, and “angry white men” had much to be angry about, as did black men, many of whom declined to opt for more of the same) perhaps they will note the election’s most disturbing result, the continuing decline and near death of their party. It is no longer a national party as a glance at the electoral map demonstrates.
The decline has accelerated since 2008. Republicans took the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. Both remain Republican. Donald Trump carried 30 states and more than 2,600 counties. Clinton carried fewer than 500 counties. Clinton’s vote margin is accounted for by California alone. Indeed, more than half results from her New York City margin. The broader picture is worse: Republicans control two-thirds of state houses and 31 governorships.
The Democrats are not the “big tent”; they are controlled by hard-left elites. They speak of “inclusion” but deny a place for those with politically incorrect views and look down on those who “cling” to religion. They anoint presidential candidates and manipulate the system to exclude outsiders. Their neat primary contest compared unfavorably to the healthy, varied and spirited Republican contest. So, despite superior finances, media support and a vaunted ground game, they lost to a reality-show host.
This is unhealthy. Rather than pursuing conspiracies, it would be better to rethink the party’s direction and listen to all Americans, even “deplorables.”
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
Comments