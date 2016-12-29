Letter: Use correct highway statistics

A recent letter regarding an unfortunate death on S.C. 170 contained data (from the internet) citing a death rate on South Carolina highways of “20 fatalities per capita, per year.”
Since the definition of per capita is “per person,” the mortuaries would be quite busy. Maybe the author meant deaths per 100,000 population; who knows, or really cares? Everybody knows South Carolina has a lousy highway safety record. My concern is your editorial staff selected a critically flawed letter which was by any definition fallacious.
Philip Blue
Bluffton
