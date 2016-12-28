Meet a letter writer

Letters to the Editor is one of our most popular features, and regular readers recognize certain authors’ names. The following is one in an occasional series looking at the people behind the letters.
Wes Breinich doesn’t care for apathy. He has an opinion and isn’t afraid to share it. But he says he’s not in the letter to the editor writing game to change everyone’s minds.
“We can disagree, but that doesn’t mean I’m an enemy of that person,” Breinich said. He said he gets “quite a few” phone calls about his letters. Most of those callers agree with him wholeheartedly, but he occasionally is informed, “You’re off your rocker!” he said with a chuckle.
He says he writes to express his beliefs and the get things off his chest, not to convert people. Breinich, a proud Donald Trump supporter, tends to write about politics and is concerned the government has become too big. “We say it’s corrupt, but we don’t do anything to make it less corrupt,” he said of the nation’s government.
Breinich and his wife have lived on Hilton Head Island since 2001, coming from Cumming, Ga. He works as a systems analyst for an IT manufacturing software company that he once owned. Breinich said he’s known to say, “At least I have an opinion!” whenever his letters or opinions stir up trouble or draw exasperated looks.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments