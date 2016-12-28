Letter: What’s big picture of the roundabout?

As most of the residents of Lady’s Island are aware, there are plans for a roundabout on Sam’s Point Road at the intersection of Middle and Holly Hill roads.
Construction began this summer and, at the rate it is progressing, it should be completed in the next five years or so unless work increases to more than a couple of days a week.
That observation aside, is there a schematic, or artist’s drawing, of the completed roadwork? It appears that enough stormwater pipe has been buried to drain most of the island and they are still digging.
Will there be free right turns onto Holly Hill from Sam’s Point Road when traveling north or onto Middle Road when traveling south? Will the circle be lighted at night?
For many of us who travel the road every day, sometimes more than once, it would be helpful, and perhaps ameliorate the anxiety of dodging barriers, if we knew some of the engineering particulars that I’m sure the Gazette can obtain and provide.
Gerald W. Wadley
Beaufort
