Thank you: Hargray Caring Coins

Sandalwood Community Food Pantry’s board of directors, volunteers, and most importantly, the 750 families we serve, give thanks and praise to Hargray Caring Coins Foundation for blessings us with a most generous grant on Dec. 12.
Caring Coins Foundation was established by Hargray in 2003, and provides support to nonprofit organizations in Bluffton, Hardeeville and Hilton Head. In 2008 the foundation added Beaufort. Hargray customers voluntarily round up their monthly bill and the spare “change” collected is disbursed quarterly by an independent board of directors and the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.
If you are not already signed up for Caring Coins, please consider this loving act of kindness.
With this grant, we will continue to nourish the bodies, minds and spirits of all who hunger, because hunger hurts! Thank you, Hargray customers and Hargray Caring Coins for your compassion and contribution in helping us nourish the bodies, minds and spirits of all who hunger in our beloved community.
Nannette Pierson
Founder
Sandalwood Community Food Pantry
